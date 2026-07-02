How 'heartland rock' became one of America's most misunderstood genres

In the 1980s, a brand of “heartland rock” by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp took over American pop culture.

But as music journalist Erin Osmon explains to Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan, many of their most famous songs, from “Born in the U.S.A” to “Pink Houses,” became commercialized and misunderstood. It’s the subject of Osmon’s new book, “Won’t Back Down: Heartland Rock and the Fight for America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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