Hiring: On-Air Radio Announcer (As Needed)

Are you passionate about radio, storytelling, audience engagement, and creating a welcoming listener experience? Apply to be an On-Air Announcer for KALW Public Media! This role is responsible for broadcasting KALW's prescribed non-commercial content and programs.

Under the supervision of the Broadcast Operations Manager and reporting up to the Managing Director, the On-Air Announcer operates all equipment and software necessary for the broadcast of all programs listed on the daily program log, delivers live and recorded content and information, makes all necessary entries on the operations log, updates the KALW website with program information and audio, and performs related duties as required. Work shifts may be scheduled between 5 am and midnight on weekdays, and between 9 am and midnight on weekends.

We look forward to hearing from applicants who are interested in helping us connect with listeners, strengthen our service to the community, and bring great radio to our audience every day.

Essential and Specific Job Functions

Execute the on-air format of talk and music programming as determined and scheduled by the management team.

Monitor the on-air signal to ensure quality broadcast and uphold compliance with FCC regulations.

Use scripts or improvisation for verbal announcements of relatable information, including any of the following: Weather, Forward Promotions, News, Underwriting, Current and Future Program Content, and other related duties as assigned by supervisor.

Write, edit, and record newscasts, promos, and audio for broadcast/streaming and/or upload to KALW.org website.

website. Perform sound engineering of local and network programs and content airing on KALW-FM and KALW.org .

. Utilize ENCO, Adobe Audition, and other software for audio playback.

Follow the KALW Broadcast Log as written, including the airing of shows, content, promos, and underwriting, and note any discrepancies or necessary deviations from the log before verification and signing at the close of each shift. File Broadcast log(s) on a daily basis.

Follow protocols for emergencies and breaking news as assigned.

Use a range of KALW hardware for playback, recording, and monitoring.

Review the daily log in advance to ensure timing fits within the broadcast clock parameters.

Ensure equipment works properly. Troubleshoot minor repairs as necessary (as directed by supervisor), e.g., ensuring cables are plugged in and notifying supervisor about needed major repairs.

Remain present in the studio and attentive to the broadcast during each shift.

Maintain broadcast and streaming quality control and ensure consistent sound quality both in studio and remote for live and pre-recorded broadcasts by monitoring audio levels and troubleshooting issues such as, but not limited to: overmodulation, sound interference, technical glitches, and system issues.

Complete tasks as described in Announcer Daily Tasks, including prep for current and future shifts.

Transfer, upload, and download audio files.

Update KALW website and social media with program information, content descriptions, photos, and audio as needed.

Review and edit copy, scripts, and other written materials for optimal readability and listenability.

Take and log transmitter readings as required by KALW and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), including but not limited to emergency alert system (EAS) tests.

Record and edit in-studio audio and syndicated programs and promos.

May be required to conduct research and assemble content for on-air segments, streaming, and web presentations.

Set up audio equipment for radio producers, hosts, and guests.

Participate and contribute to the implementation of KALW’s strategic plan and vision.

Perform other related duties as assigned.



Community Relations and Fundraising Campaigns:

Professionally represent KALW in the community by participating in community events, advancing the unique role and importance of KALW, as scheduled and as available.

Serve as a visible ambassador and communicator of KALW’s mission and activities.

Participate and contribute to a fundraising strategy in alignment with strategic priorities for KALW

Assist leadership in ensuring the smooth operation of on-air campaigns and consistent messaging



Workplace Conduct / Cultural Expectations:

Model respectful, inclusive, responsible behavior that is consistent with KALW’s mission and values.

Foster a professional and collaborative environment through punctuality, accountability, open and honest communication, and ethical behavior.

Adhere to safety standards and company policies, maintain a positive attitude, and remain adaptive to broadcast and organizational change(s).

Attend announcer and general staff meetings and trainings, as well as one-on-one meetings with your supervisor.

Ensure proper security procedures are followed, e.g., locking doors, setting alarms, monitoring cameras, and general awareness of surroundings.

Provide a minimum of 72 hours or reasonable notice for expected absences.



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

General knowledge of broadcast systems, playback, recording, and other audio equipment

General digital workplace skills, including business software and communication systems

Ability to present programming, announcements, and station information in a clear, engaging, and audience-focused manner

Excellent vocal quality, pacing, pronunciation, and microphone technique while delivering live and prerecorded content consistent with FCC regulations and station policies



Required Qualifications

Requires completion of high school, GED, or equivalent.

Nine months of verifiable experience in announcing or voice work for a radio station, podcast, video media, or similar; OR

Nine months of verifiable experience in audio production (such as podcast host, sound engineer); OR

Nine months of verifiable experience in video, audio, or online broadcast or podcast operations; OR

Nine months of any combination of the above experience.

Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing, are also required. Additionally, the employee must be able to concentrate for extended periods amid frequent interruptions and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas/stories. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment, with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital and audio hardware and/or software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

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Disclaimer:

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the organization's ongoing needs.

