A tribute to our 2026 Audio Academy graduates!

This special tribute aired in the June 11, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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Every September, KALW welcomes a new cohort of eight fellows to our Audio Academy training program that’s now in its thirteenth year. Over a span of 9 months the current cohort has been hard at work learning what it takes to report and produce sound rich audio features. Stories that allowed them to follow their curiosity, go deeper on urgent issues or celebrate the communities holding people together.

Tonight we have the bittersweet honor of graduating this year’s cohort, so today we’re bringing you a special tribute. It’s a collection of clips from their best work.

