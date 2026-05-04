Tiny Desk Radio: Omar Sosa, Rodrigo y Gabriela, H.E.R.

Host Bobby Carter sits down with Morning Edition host Michel Martin to get some of her favorite Tiny Desk concerts, including Cuban pianist Omar Sosa, guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, and R&B sensation H.E.R.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Omar Sosa & Paolo Fresu: Tiny Desk Concert

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

H.E.R.: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson, Noah Caldwell, Dhanika Pineda and Alina Edwards. Lars Gotrich is series editor. Neil Tevault is our technical Director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR