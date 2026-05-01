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Score an epic concert recording when you Stand for KALW and donate

KALW | By Peter Thompson
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:21 AM PDT
The cover of live concernt recording of The Del McCoury Band featuring Peter Rowan and David Grisman.

On January 28, 2000, the Del McCoury Band came to Palo Alto to play a concert for Redwood Bluegrass Associates, and they were joined for most of the second set by old friends/colleagues, Peter Rowan and David Grisman. This epic concert was recorded — and has just been released (as a download only) by Acoustic Disc Records.

For a donation of $60 or more to KALW during our May Membership Campaign, we’ll send you this exciting collection of music — and our heartfelt thanks.

Highlights from the concert are presented on the May 2nd edition of Bluegrass Signal from 4:00 - 5:30pm, a program that is available on demand for one week.

Give now at kalw.org/donate.
Peter Thompson
Peter Thompson is the host of Bluegrass Signal on KALW. Since 2004, the program has been syndicated on WAMU's Bluegrass Country.
See stories by Peter Thompson