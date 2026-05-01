Score an epic concert recording when you Stand for KALW and donate

On January 28, 2000, the Del McCoury Band came to Palo Alto to play a concert for Redwood Bluegrass Associates, and they were joined for most of the second set by old friends/colleagues, Peter Rowan and David Grisman. This epic concert was recorded — and has just been released (as a download only) by Acoustic Disc Records.

For a donation of $60 or more to KALW during our May Membership Campaign, we’ll send you this exciting collection of music — and our heartfelt thanks.

Highlights from the concert are presented on the May 2nd edition of Bluegrass Signal from 4:00 - 5:30pm, a program that is available on demand for one week.

Give now at kalw.org/donate.