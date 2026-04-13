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Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Scared Love

KALW | By Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw,
Michael “Luqman" Russel Jr.Uncuffed
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. Uncuffed producer Rahim Bradshaw interviewed Michael “Luqman ” Russell Jr. about a song that makes him think about the challenges of maintaining a relationship while incarcerated.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw is a certified carpenter and an aspiring actor with the Marin Shakespeare Company. He was born in 1980 and raised in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. He is a proud father of six, and grandfather of four. His main goal is to strengthen the communities he helped destroy. For the last decade, he's been striving to be a better version of who he was yesterday.
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Michael “Luqman" Russel Jr.
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