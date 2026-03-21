© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest updates on the Iran war after three weeks

NPR | By Emily Feng,
Scott SimonEric McDaniel
Published March 21, 2026 at 4:43 AM PDT

Heavy airstrikes overnight in Tehran as President Trump says he's considering winding down military operations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
weekend edition saturday
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.