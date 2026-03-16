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Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Basket Case

KALW | By Angie Gordon,
Matt Sheppard Uncuffed
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. Uncuffed producer Matt Sheppard talked to Angie Gordon about the song "Basket Case" by Green Day.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Angie Gordon
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Matt Sheppard
Matt Sheppard is a screenwriter and comedian. He is a certified GOGI coach and lead facilitator for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project). He is the co-founder of Trendsetters, a self-help group aimed to change the culture of prisons. Matt is also an international best selling author for his contribution to Journeys to Success Vol. 7, and he teaches the success principles of Napoleon Hill. He currently writes, directs, and edits for San Quentin Television.
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Uncuffed
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