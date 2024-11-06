Trump celebrates historic win in speech

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

In a sweeping victory, President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump's focus on the economy and immigration ultimately resonated with enough Americans to earn him a second term.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened. Is this crazy?

(CHEERING)

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Flanked by members of his family, Trump spoke last night in front of a crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. In contrast to much of his rhetoric on the trail, he struck a hopeful tone as he thanked Americans for sending him back to Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Every single day, I will be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we have to have.

(CHEERING)

SHAPIRO: In his return to power, Trump survived repeated scandals, a barrage of indictments and felony convictions. He relied on steady support from his base and convinced voters they were better off when he was in power.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I hope that you're going to be looking back someday and say that was one of the truly important moments of my life, when I voted for this group of people. Beyond the President - this group of great people. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.