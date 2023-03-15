KALW Director's Report with Ben Trefny

Listen to KALW's Spring Director's report with Ben Trefny, who spent time in conversation with Music Director Aaron Byrd about the return of our folk/Americana/bluegrass music block and the expansion of other music programming at KALW. He also spoke about the station's recent programming updates and future plans for live events. And most importantly, he took calls and questions directly from listeners.

Playlist need a refresh? Aaron Byrd also shared a few of his current favorite artists. Discover them below.

Say She She

Kelela

Lil Yachty

Men I Trust

Sirens of Lesbos