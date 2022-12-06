© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Amber Mark on the collaboration and metaphysical influences behind her debut album

By Jerusalem Truth
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM PST

With the release of her debut studio album, accompanied by a short film and a three-part documentary series, Amber Mark has had a remarkable 2022. Three Dimensions Deep threads elements of both the mystical and the scientific into its sonic tour of Mark's inner universe, encouraging listeners to to discover their own. In this conversation, Mark discusses the concepts behind the album, her collaborative journey and how she's found inspiration in the elemental world. Once you've watched, be sure to check out her live set from the second night of NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration.

Jerusalem Truth
Jerusalem Truth is a storyteller, wordsmith, and multi-hyphenate artist. She is currently the Production Assistant for Louder than a Riot, NPR's premier hip-hop podcast, unpacking and highlighting the people that create the Culture. When not collaborating there, she is a freelance audio creator, using audio, video and word to explore the intricacies of popular culture, coming of age, and what it means to be Black in America.