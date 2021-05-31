Seattle Names Newest Street Sweeper 'OK Broomer'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Seattle Department of Transportation has unveiled the name of its newest street sweeper, OK Broomer. The pun-y (ph) choice was tops in a city-run naming contest. It was proposed by 11-year-old Pascal, who lives in Seattle. His submission got over 1,500 votes on Twitter. Other names in the running included Brush Hour, Sweep Caroline and, of course, Sweepless in Seattle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.