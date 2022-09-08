Bay Area News

-
More than 525,000 PG&E customers have been alerted that their power may go out Wednesday evening, as extreme heat continues across California.
-
Angelo Quinto's death following restraint by Antioch police will be investigated by the California Attorney General's Office, civil rights attorney John Burris said at a news conference Wednesday.
-
A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday.
-
With a prolonged heat wave still affecting most of the Bay Area, PG&E and the state's power grid operator are encouraging people on Wednesday to again reduce their energy use to avoid the possibility of rotating power outages.
-
Richmond has experienced the sharpest rise in homelessness among all Bay Area cities since 2019.
-
With electricity demand possibly hitting a historic all-time high for the state on Tuesday amid a prolonged heat wave, the California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, warned residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages in the evening hours.
-
The city of Concord will keep its open spaces closed through Thursday.
-
It’s hot outside. And according to the local weather forecast, it’s going to stay that way in the Bay Area and throughout the state until at least Thursday.
-
Amid record-breaking heat in the Bay Area, many residents are also experienced power outages.
-
As Californians hunker down during a punishing heat wave, state officials on Monday issued a power grid emergency alert and renewed pleas for consumers to find ways to cut back on electricity use to help avoid rolling blackouts.