Moderate rainfall forecast for Bay Area through New Year’s Day

Bay Area residents can expect a wet welcome to 2026, as forecasts call for showers to continue through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service forecast for the next few days calls for rainfall across the region day and night.

There will be some respite from colder-than-normal temperatures in the Bay Area. The weather service predicts highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast, high 40s to mid 50s around the bay, and high 40s to low 50s inland. Overnight lows will be in the high 40s to low 50s.

Much of the Central Coast will receive light to moderate rain before it spreads across the Bay Area and North Bay.

Rain will continue through New Year's Day, though not as heavy or widespread as it will be today.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued today for the shorelines of San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Monterey Bay and the Pacific Coast through Sunday 2 p.m.

The agency advises commuters to account for extra travel time due to possible road closures and for owners of flood-prone properties to take necessary precautions.

