Crossing guard program misses staffing goal despite gains

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:21 PM PST
A crossing guard, wearing a reflective vest holds a stop sign and walks alongside a pedestrian at a crosswalk. The street sign above reads "Broadway. "
Julia Haney
/
KALW
A crossing guard stationed near John Yehall Chin Elementary School.

At the start of the school year, the Chronicle reported that 21 San Francisco schools were missing at least one crossing guard.

After public outcry, SFMTA — which runs the crossing guard program — said it would work to fill empty positions by the end of 2025. But it missed that goal.

Previously, SFMTA said it had about 195 crossing guard positions. Now it says that number is 178. And even with the reduction, it's still eight positions short.

An SFMTA spokesperson said that while the agency has been hiring over the last few months, it’s also faced staffing turnover. It's been relying on “ambassadors” to fill the gaps.

Ambassadors are staff who take on a range of duties, from conducting Muni surveys to assisting pedestrians during city events.

A job posting from October lists a crossing guard role as temporary part-time with a salary from $26-$29 an hour.

Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney