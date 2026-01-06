Crossing guard program misses staffing goal despite gains

At the start of the school year, the Chronicle reported that 21 San Francisco schools were missing at least one crossing guard.

After public outcry , SFMTA — which runs the crossing guard program — said it would work to fill empty positions by the end of 2025. But it missed that goal.

Previously, SFMTA said it had about 195 crossing guard positions . Now it says that number is 178. And even with the reduction, it's still eight positions short.

An SFMTA spokesperson said that while the agency has been hiring over the last few months, it’s also faced staffing turnover. It's been relying on “ambassadors” to fill the gaps.

Ambassadors are staff who take on a range of duties, from conducting Muni surveys to assisting pedestrians during city events.

A job posting from October lists a crossing guard role as temporary part-time with a salary from $26-$29 an hour.