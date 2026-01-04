San Jose safe parking site operating without permits

A San Jose safe parking program for the local homeless on Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, property is in violation for operating without proper approvals.

San Jose Spotlight reported the city served VTA a notice after a December 9 inspection found vehicles parked at the Santa Teresa station aren't storing trash properly and that the site is operating without permits or approvals, among other violations.

The site is run by the nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe. Since 2024, they have provided about a dozen people a place to sleep in their vehicles without fear of being towed.

City officials said they ordered the nonprofit to remedy the various violations by the end of 2025, or potentially face fines of thousands of dollars a day. The nonprofit said it was working with the city to be in compliance by the end of the month.

Last summer, San Jose decommissioned its largest homeless camp at Columbus Park, where roughly 370 people and 120 lived-in vehicles congregated. Many of them had nowhere else to go.

