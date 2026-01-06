© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Judge rules Sunset Dunes park can stay open

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM PST
Kelso Dunes
noluck.eu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Kelso Dunes

The lawsuit, Boschetto v The City and County of San Francisco, argued that Prop K was unlawfully placed on the 2024 ballot, and that it violated California’s state vehicle code and provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act.

But, after hours of oral arguments on Monday, the judge rejected all four counts from the petitioners.

But that doesn’t mean the fight over the closure of the Great Highway is over. It’s possible that the ruling will be appealed. And the Sunset’s newest Supervisor, Alan Wong, has said he will support another ballot measure to partially re-open the two-mile road.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
