© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Muni gearing up for New Year’s revelers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:13 PM PST
San Francisco Metro Muni
Joe A. Kunzler Photo
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
My First Muni Metro Ride in "Kodak Gold"

San Francisco’s public transportation system is preparing to meet the demand prompted by tonight’s New Year's celebrations.

Muni will be running additional services on select bus and subway lines with all trips becoming free after 8 p.m. to make it easier for people to move around the city. Rides will be free until 5 a.m. on New Year's Day and lines will run on a weekend schedule. 

Extra Muni Metro subway service will be available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between West Portal and 4th & King stations, as well as Chinatown and 3rd & Mariposa stations.

Transportation officials and safety advocates continue to encourage people to use public transit to prevent alcohol related driving accidents.

Parking garages operated by the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency will be open and regularly priced, but are expected to fill up, especially those close to major events.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid