Muni gearing up for New Year’s revelers

San Francisco’s public transportation system is preparing to meet the demand prompted by tonight’s New Year's celebrations.

Muni will be running additional services on select bus and subway lines with all trips becoming free after 8 p.m. to make it easier for people to move around the city. Rides will be free until 5 a.m. on New Year's Day and lines will run on a weekend schedule.

Extra Muni Metro subway service will be available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between West Portal and 4th & King stations, as well as Chinatown and 3rd & Mariposa stations.

Transportation officials and safety advocates continue to encourage people to use public transit to prevent alcohol related driving accidents.

Parking garages operated by the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency will be open and regularly priced, but are expected to fill up, especially those close to major events.

