This new law could help you pay to fire-proof your home

The Safe Homes grant program is designed to help low- and middle-income homeowners do things like build fire-resistant zones around their properties and build fire-safe roofs.

Communities, cities and counties with mitigation projects could also apply for grants.

Right now, $3 million has been secured in the state budget to get the program started. More funding could come from the federal government, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. But Governor Gavin Newsom recently tried to meet with FEMA to talk about disaster aid after the Los Angeles fires and was unsuccessful.

The state's Insurance Department, which is responsible for implementing the program, is still working out the details around grant eligibility and distribution. It’s hoping to have an application portal ready by March.