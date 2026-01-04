Steady rain, high tides and flooding being felt in Bay Area

Heavy rains are expected to continue to pound the Bay Area at least until tomorrow and possibly Wednesday, bringing with them the threat of additional flooding.

The National Weather Service said steady rains have soaked the Bay Area for the past two weeks, producing high coastal tides and isolated flooding.

Heavy rains moved east of the Bay Area yesterday, allowing some flood advisories to be lifted, but a coastal flood watch remains in effect through today through 5 p.m.

The Weather Service said flood advisory was in effect for San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Monterey Bay and the Pacific Coast. The coastal advisory was in effect yesterday – a day after San Francisco recorded its highest tide since 1988.

The high tide in San Francisco was more than two-and-half feet above normal, the fourth highest on record.