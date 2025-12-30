Spare The Air Alert issued for Bay Area for New Year’s Day

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for the Bay Area, the third such alert issued so far this winter.

The Bay Area Air Quality District issued the alert yesterday (Tuesday), in expectation of increased air pollution levels caused by fireworks and wood burning over the New Year’s holiday.

During a Spare the Air Alert, burning wood indoors and outdoors is illegal. First-time violators are subject to a 100-dollar fine.

Gas, propane and electric fireplaces are exempted, as well homes where wood stoves and closed fireplaces are the only sources of heat.

The air district said fireworks celebrations will result in excess smoke and ash in neighborhoods, exacerbating air pollution.

Smoke from fireworks and firecrackers can make it difficult for those suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Wood burning can produce harmful pollutants, such as particulate matter, benzene and formaldehyde.

