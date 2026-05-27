Here to Help: The Lawyer Referral and Information Service of the Bar Association of San Francisco

The Bar Association of San Francisco is on a mission. To support consumer information, to provide representation, all to benefit the public.

The Bar Association provides lawyers to adults accused of crimes and juveniles accused of committing acts of delinquency — anytime the Public Defender's Office is not able to take the case — but also defending parental rights and protecting children in the Juvenile Dependency arena.

Also, such public projects as underwriting this broadcast are part and parcel of the mission.

They also are available, with lawyers on call to answer your questions, or to refer you for a short, inexpensive consultation on most legal issues; spending half an hour talking about your issue first is generally a far better option than calling someone you know only from television or radio ads.

Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, are Antonio Hernandez, Director of Public service Programs for the SF-Marin LRS, Julie Traun, Director of Court Appointment Programs, and Jill McInerney, Child Welfare Specialist and Chair of the LRIS Committee of the Bar Association of San Francisco.

How can we be of help?

Please call with your questions for Jeff's guests, at (415) 841-4134 or toll free at (866) 798-8255.