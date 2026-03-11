© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Layoff: What Can You Do

By Jeff Hayden
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:12 PM PDT

What can you do after a layoff?

What if the decisions were made for impermissible reasons? If the execution was flawed? What if the selection favored some over others based on impermissible criteria such as by race, or if the employer just wanted to clear out the older employees?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Employment Rights attorneys Steven Chizen of Oakland and Kelly Armstrong of Sausalito.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Jeff Hayden
