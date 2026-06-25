The US at 250: A Native Perspective on the Tending Our Roots podcast

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, by discussing the Tending Our Roots podcast.

Hosted by Dr. Miigis Gonzalez and Dr. Jill Fish, the podcast highlights the voices of artists, scholars, and community leaders working toward the collective health, healing and well being of Indigenous communities. The podcast aims to share and reconnect with the teachings that continue to sustain Indigenous communities across generations.

With July 4th coming up, we also discuss why we're not seeing more Native perspectives in the mainstream media.

Guests:

Dr. Miigis Gonzalez (Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe), social behavioral health researcher with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Indigenous Health, and co-host of the Tending Our Roots podcast

Dr. Jill Fish (Tuscarora Nation of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy), licensed psychologist, and co-host of the Tending Our Roots podcast

Resources:

Native News Online: Center for Indigenous Health Launches Podcast

Native News Online: “Healed Healers Heal”: Inside the Push for an Indigenous Medical School

Minnesota Women’s Press: Indigenous Science