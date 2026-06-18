Juneteenth, Trump's racism, and the ongoing fight for civil rights

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Juneteenth, Trump's racism and what it has enabled, and the ongoing fight for basic civil rights in this country with john powell, Professor of African American Studies and Ethnic Studies and director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley.

At 79, Professor powell is still traveling the world to discuss the most effective ways to respond to this political moment amid the decimation of the Voting Rights Act and Trump’s attempts to whitewash this country’s history.

Later in the show, organizers Ryan Royster and Gerald Baptiste join us to discuss the Hella Juneteenth Festival in Oakland and Berkeley's Juneteenth Festival.

Guests:

Professor john powell, Professor of African American Studies and Ethnic Studies and director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, author and co-author of numerous books, including Belonging without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World, The Power of Bridging, and Racing to Justice

Ryan Royster, organizer of the Hella Juneteenth Festival in Oakland, CA

Gerald Baptiste, organizer of the Berkeley Juneteenth Festival in Berkeley, CA

Resources:

Othering & Belonging Institute: Empowerment in a Time of Othering

The New York Times: A Shocking Betrayal of Black Americans

The Washington Post: Black Congress members focus ‘massive voter turnout’ after gutting of civil rights law

NPR: The Supreme Court has left limited alternatives for protecting minority voting rights

The American Prospect: Trump’s Appalling Racial Legacy

The New York Times: They Were Promised New Septic Tanks. Trump Called It ‘Illegal DEI.’