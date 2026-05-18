On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, UCLA law professor Ann Carlson discusses her new book, Smog and Sunshine: The Surprising Story of How Los Angeles Cleaned Up Its Air.

Professor Carlson recounts the story of fierce policy battles—and the scientists, lawyers, community members, and public officials who took on major polluters to clear the air in Los Angeles.

Guest:

Ann Carlson, Professor of Environmental Law and Faculty Director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law, and author of Smog and Sunshine: The Surprising Story of How Los Angeles Cleaned Up Its Air

Resources:

LA Taco: You Think L.A. Smog is Bad Now? Let’s Set the Record Straight

The New York Times: E.P.A. Waives Smog Rules on Summer Gasoline in Bid to Ease Prices

