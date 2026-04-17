On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing, The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador, a Frontline/El Faro documentary examining Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s deal with Donald Trump to imprison US deportees, as well as Bukele’s complex history with gangs.

How was the deal between Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele to imprison deportees in El Salvador made? What did each leader gain?

Guest:

Carlos Dada, award-winning journalist and co-founder and director of the Independent Salvadoran news outlet, El Faro

Resources:

Carlos Dada, editor of El Faro: "The most important thing journalism can do in a dictatorship is to tell the truth"

NPR: Bukele signs reforms allowing life prison sentences for people as young as 12