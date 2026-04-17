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Your Call

The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:35 AM PDT
PBS/FRONLINE

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing, The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador, a Frontline/El Faro documentary examining Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s deal with Donald Trump to imprison US deportees, as well as Bukele’s complex history with gangs.

How was the deal between Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele to imprison deportees in El Salvador made? What did each leader gain?

Guest:

Carlos Dada, award-winning journalist and co-founder and director of the Independent Salvadoran news outlet, El Faro

Resources:

Carlos Dada, editor of El Faro: "The most important thing journalism can do in a dictatorship is to tell the truth"

NPR: Bukele signs reforms allowing life prison sentences for people as young as 12

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan