The 23rd annual International Ocean Film Festival

On this edition of Call’s One Planet Series, we’re discussing two documentaries in this year’s International Ocean Film Festival.

Interview with a Shark is a powerful documentary that explores the relationship between humans and bull sharks. Fighting for Florida is an eye-opening film that celebrates the natural beauty of Florida while promoting shark conservation and exposing the abuse of Florida’s natural habitats.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival, and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Pierre-Etienne Larrous , filmmaker and director of Interview with a Shark

Wilson McCourtney, award-winning wildlife filmmaker, conservationist, naturalist, and director of Fighting for Florida

Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival