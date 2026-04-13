© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The 23rd annual International Ocean Film Festival

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:20 AM PDT

On this edition of Call’s One Planet Series, we’re discussing two documentaries in this year’s International Ocean Film Festival.

Interview with a Shark is a powerful documentary that explores the relationship between humans and bull sharks. Fighting for Florida is an eye-opening film that celebrates the natural beauty of Florida while promoting shark conservation and exposing the abuse of Florida’s natural habitats.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival, and co-director of Sequoias of the Sea

Pierre-Etienne Larrous, filmmaker and director of Interview with a Shark

Wilson McCourtney, award-winning wildlife filmmaker, conservationist, naturalist, and director of Fighting for Florida

Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan