Trump's dark promises on immigration, the death penalty & violence

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Donald Trump's dark vision for the country and why he still has so much support.

Over the past few days, Trump has called for the death penalty for migrants who come back to the US after being deported, and said he will use the military against his political enemies and the "enemy from within."

According to Bob Woodward’s new book, "War," which is out today, Trump’s former Joint Chiefs' Chair Mark Milley called Trump fascist to the core and the most dangerous person in this country.

New York Magazine reports that as he deteriorates, extremists like JD Vance and the gang behind Project 2025 edge closer to power.

Guests:

Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer at The New Yorker, and author of "Everyone Who is Gone is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis"

Robert Jones, president and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, and author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"

