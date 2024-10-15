© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Trump's dark promises on immigration, the death penalty & violence

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:39 AM PDT
Inauguration day protest against Donald Trump: Minneapolis, Minnesota January 20, 2017
Fibonacci Blue
/
Flickr

Inauguration day protest against Donald Trump: Minneapolis, Minnesota January 20, 2017

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Donald Trump's dark vision for the country and why he still has so much support.

Over the past few days, Trump has called for the death penalty for migrants who come back to the US after being deported, and said he will use the military against his political enemies and the "enemy from within."

According to Bob Woodward’s new book, "War," which is out today, Trump’s former Joint Chiefs' Chair Mark Milley called Trump fascist to the core and the most dangerous person in this country.

New York Magazine reports that as he deteriorates, extremists like JD Vance and the gang behind Project 2025 edge closer to power.

Guests:

Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer at The New Yorker, and author of "Everyone Who is Gone is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis"

Robert Jones, president and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, and author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future"

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar