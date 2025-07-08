© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Proposal could expand the use of surveillance cameras in Oakland

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:23 PM PDT
Generic CCTV Camera
Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:BlueSkyCCTV2.jpg
Generic CCTV Camera

Oakland’s growing network of surveillance cameras could expand even more.

The Oaklandside reports that a new proposal by the Oakland Police Department would integrate privately-owned surveillance cameras into the existing network of 300 traffic cameras.

Some local business owners support the proposal. They see it as a way to reduce property crime. Business owners and residents can already register their surveillance camera footage with the OPD.

Critics of expanding Oakland’s network of license plate reading surveillance cameras have questioned whether federal law enforcement agencies – like Immigration and Customs Enforcement – could gain access to stored data.

However, that’s currently barred by state law.

The proposal must be approved by the city’s privacy commission and the City Council.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
