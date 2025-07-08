GOP bill is largest wealth transfer from poor to rich in US history

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the impacts of the Trump-GOP bill, which is largest wealth transfer from the poor and working class to the rich in US history.

Under this new legislation, which includes the largest cuts to Medicaid and SNAP in history, 17 million Americans will lose their health insurance and two million people will lose access to food assistance programs to help fund $4.5 trillion in tax breaks for corporations and the ultra-rich.

Though Republicans have suggested these cuts are targeting “waste, fraud, and abuse,” this bill is expected to add $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, all while devastating the essential programs the most vulnerable Americans and their families rely upon to live.

When will these drastic cuts go into effect and how will people cope? How are social service and immigrant rights advocates preparing?

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible

Shelby Gonzales, vice president for immigration policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Will Rice, research director and policy consultant at Americans for Tax Fairness

