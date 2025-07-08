© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco budget cuts could shrink, close some nonprofit groups

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:21 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco’s 160 million dollars of budget cuts may be having an adverse affect on the city’s nonprofit organizations.

Mission Local reports that the budget cuts to nonprofit groups providing public services for the city have already forced some to cut staff or consider closing down.

Last year, the City of San Francisco spent one-and-a-half billion dollars on nearly 800 nonprofit groups. But that total and the number of nonprofits is expected to decrease over the next two years.

The Bay Area Reporter said last week that the San Francisco AIDS Foundation has already laid off 19 employees. The nonprofit faces a budget deficit of five-and-a-half million dollars and was already fighting to restore federal funding before the city budget cuts.

Two other groups, the Latino Task Force and Project Homeless Connect, lost their city funding completely. They may have to lay off most of their staff.
