San Francisco budget cuts could shrink, close some nonprofit groups

San Francisco’s 160 million dollars of budget cuts may be having an adverse affect on the city’s nonprofit organizations.

Mission Local reports that the budget cuts to nonprofit groups providing public services for the city have already forced some to cut staff or consider closing down.

Last year, the City of San Francisco spent one-and-a-half billion dollars on nearly 800 nonprofit groups. But that total and the number of nonprofits is expected to decrease over the next two years.

The Bay Area Reporter said last week that the San Francisco AIDS Foundation has already laid off 19 employees. The nonprofit faces a budget deficit of five-and-a-half million dollars and was already fighting to restore federal funding before the city budget cuts.