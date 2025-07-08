Rebuilding life after prison

This story aired in the July 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

KALW’s Anthony Ivy recently graduated from our Audio Training Program. Before that, he was a producer with Uncuffed, our podcast that empowers people in prison to tell their own stories.

He brings us a personal story that combines some of the skills he’s honed in those programs. It’s all about his cousin, Mandrell Knight who’s spent more years of life locked up than free. Now, Mandrell is working to rewrite his story and prove that his past does not define his future.