My proudest moment: Stand-up at San Quentin

This story aired in the July 8, 2025 Crosscurrents episode.

Uncuffed producer Matt Sheppard has many different talents — he’s working in the prison as an audio journalist and storyteller, and he’s a documentary filmmaker, too. But one of the things that brings him, and others, the most joy? His comedy. Matt shares a story about one meaningful stand-up performance.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

