On this edition of Your Call, The New Yorker writer Jonathan Blitzer discusses his new book, "Everyone Who is Gone is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis."

Blitzer argues the immigration crisis is the result of decades of misguided policy and sweeping corruption. If governments around the globe fail to address this crisis, it will continue to fuel the rise of populist authoritarianism.

Guest:

Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer with The New Yorker

Resources:

The New Yorker: What’s Behind Joe Biden’s Harsh New Executive Order on Immigration?

On the Media: What the Media Misses by Focusing on the Southern Border