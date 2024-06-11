© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 11, 2024 at 9:25 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, The New Yorker writer Jonathan Blitzer discusses his new book, "Everyone Who is Gone is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis."

Blitzer argues the immigration crisis is the result of decades of misguided policy and sweeping corruption. If governments around the globe fail to address this crisis, it will continue to fuel the rise of populist authoritarianism.

Guest:

Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer with The New Yorker

Resources:

The New Yorker: What’s Behind Joe Biden’s Harsh New Executive Order on Immigration?

On the Media: What the Media Misses by Focusing on the Southern Border

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar