Project 2025 is "among the most profound threats to the people," Pt 2

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on Project 2025 by discussing The People’s Guide to Project 2025 from Democracy Forward, which lays out what's at stake if the country re-elects Donald Trump.

In part one of last week's show with Democracy Forward CEO Skye Perryman, we discussed what Project 2025 would mean for food assistance, child labor laws, health care for veterans, abortion, and more.

Today, Perryman will discuss the second half of the People’s Guide, which goes over Project 2025’s plan to "embolden racial discrimination in everything from housing to education to employment; cut federal loan programs that help parents of college students, graduate students, and immigrants afford higher education; worsen climate change; and attack the nation’s civil service."

Guest:

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward