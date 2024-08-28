Project 2025 is "among the most profound threats to the people"

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on what it means for the people.

In The People’s Guide to Project 2025, Democracy Forward writes, "from attacking overtime pay, student loans, and reproductive rights, to allowing more discrimination, pollution, and price gouging, those behind Project 2025 are preparing to go to incredible lengths to create a country only for some, not for all of us.

If these plans are enacted, which Project 2025’s authors claim can happen without congressional approval, 4.3 million people could lose overtime protections, 40 million people could have their food assistance reduced, 220,000 American jobs could be lost, and much, much more. The stakes are higher than ever for democracy and for people."

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward

