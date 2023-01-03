© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

What do you want to hear from Your Call in 2023?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST
yourcall.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we open the phone lines and take your show ideas for 2023.

This year, we'll continue to focus on important issues like the climate crisis, inequality, poverty, homelessness, reproductive rights and the overturning of Roe, voting rights, criminal justice reform, and money in politics. How can we best focus on solutions to these issues?

Have you read any articles, investigative stories, or books you'd like us to feature? What ideas do you have?

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll