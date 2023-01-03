What do you want to hear from Your Call in 2023?

On this edition of Your Call, we open the phone lines and take your show ideas for 2023.

This year, we'll continue to focus on important issues like the climate crisis, inequality, poverty, homelessness, reproductive rights and the overturning of Roe, voting rights, criminal justice reform, and money in politics. How can we best focus on solutions to these issues?

Have you read any articles, investigative stories, or books you'd like us to feature? What ideas do you have?