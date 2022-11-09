© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Key House & Senate races are still too close to call

Published November 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we're analyzing election results.

Major media and pundits predicted a red wave, which didn't happen, but we're still waiting on key House and Senate races across the country.

John Fetterman won his Senate race in Pennsylvania and JD Vance won in Ohio. Abortion rights won big across the country.

The total cost of the elections is projected to exceed a record breaking $17 billion, according to Open Secrets.

Guests:

John Nichols is national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis

Wanda Mosley, national field director for Black Voters Matter

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Tracking which 2020 election deniers are winning, losing in the midterms

The New York Times: U.S. Senate Election Results

The New York Times: U.S. House Election Results

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
