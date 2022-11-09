Key House & Senate races are still too close to call

On this edition of Your Call, we're analyzing election results.

Major media and pundits predicted a red wave, which didn't happen, but we're still waiting on key House and Senate races across the country.

John Fetterman won his Senate race in Pennsylvania and JD Vance won in Ohio. Abortion rights won big across the country.

The total cost of the elections is projected to exceed a record breaking $17 billion, according to Open Secrets.

Guests:

John Nichols is national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis

Wanda Mosley, national field director for Black Voters Matter

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

