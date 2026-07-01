KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 1, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 1st of July of 2026,

July 1 is the 182nd day of the year

183 days remain until the end of the year

83 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 5:51:44 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:35:48 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:13:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:38 am at -0.69 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:52 pm at 4.39 feet

The next low tide at 6:21 pm at 3.24 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:59 pm at 5.94 feet

The Moon is currently 97.9% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Tuesday the 7th of July of 2026 at 12:29 pm

American Zoo Day

blink-182 Day

Canada Day

Devotion to Duty Day

Early Bird Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

International Reggae Day

Madeira Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

National Financial Freedom Day

National Gingersnap Day

National Postal Workers Day

National Television Heritage Day

Second Half of the Year Day

U.S. Postage Stamp Day

Zip Code Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Singapore

Bobby Bonilla Day in the United States, celebrating the third baseman and outfielder for a number of Major League Baseball teams including the Pittsburgh Pirates

Children's Day in Pakistan

Chinese Communist Party Founding Day in China

Day of Officials and Civil Servants in Hungary

Doctors' Day in India

Emancipation Day in Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius

Engineer's Day in both Bahrain and in Mexico

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

Independence Day in Burundi, celebrates the independence of Burundi from Belgium in 1962.

Independence Day in Rwanda

Independence Day in Somalia

International Tartan Day

July Morning in Bulgaria

Keti Koti or Emancipation Day in Suriname

Madeira Day in Madeira, Portugal

Moving Day in Quebec

Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day

Republic Day in Ghana

RONPhos (The Republic of Nauru Phosphate Corporation) Handover Day in Nauru

Sir Seretse Khama Day in Botswana, celebrating Botswana's first president after independence

Territory Day on the British Virgin Islands

Territory Day in Northern Territory, Australia

The first day of Van Mahotsav, or The Festival Of Trees celebrated until July 7 in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1804 – George Sand, French author and playwright (died 1876)

1869 – William Strunk Jr., American author and educator (died 1946)

1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (died 1993)

1899 – Charles Laughton, English-American actor and director (died 1962)

1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founder of Estée Lauder Companies (died 2004)

1912 – David Brower, American environmentalist, founder of the Sierra Club Foundation (died 2000)

1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (died 1989)

1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (died 1992)

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, British-American actress (died 2020)

1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founder of the Clearwater Festival (died 2013)

1930 – Carol Chomsky, American linguist and academic (died 2008)

1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor

1934 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director and producer (died 2008)

1935 – James Cotton, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (died 2017)

1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer

1939 – Karen Black, American actress (died 2013)

1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer

1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (died 2015)

1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (died 2021)

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter

1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer

1957 – Lisa Blount, American actress and producer (died 2010)

1961 – Carl Lewis, American long jumper and runner

1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (died 1997)

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress

1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Missy Elliott, American rapper, producer, dancer and actress

1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1823 – The five Central American nations of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica declare independence from the First Mexican Empire after being annexed the year prior.

1837 – A system of civil registration of births, marriages and deaths is established in England and Wales.

1863 – Slavery was abolished in the Dutch colony of Surinam, a date now celebrated as Ketikoti in independent Suriname.

1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice formally comes into existence.

1873 – Prince Edward Island joins into Canadian Confederation.

1874 – The Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful typewriter, goes on sale.

1878 – Canada joins the Universal Postal Union.

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes the first edition of the religious magazine The Watchtower.

1881 – The world's first international telephone call is made between St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, and Calais, Maine, United States.

1890 – Canada and Bermuda are linked by telegraph cable.

1903 – Start of first Tour de France bicycle race.

1908 – SOS is adopted as the international distress signal.

1931 – United Airlines begins service (as Boeing Air Transport).

1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty become the first people to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engined monoplane aircraft.

1932 – Australia's national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was formed.

1958 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation links television broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1959 – Specific values for the international yard, avoirdupois pound and derived units (e.g. inch, mile and ounce) are adopted after agreement between the US, the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries.

1960 – The Trust Territory of Somaliland (the former Italian Somaliland) gains its independence from Italy. Concurrently, it unites as scheduled with the five-day-old State of Somaliland (the former British Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.

1962 – Independence of Rwanda and Burundi.

1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail.

1966 – The first color television transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.

1968 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is signed in Washington, D.C., London and Moscow by sixty-two countries.

1968 – Formal separation of the United Auto Workers from the AFL–CIO in the United States.

1972 – The first Gay pride march in England takes place.

1976 – Portugal grants autonomy to Madeira.

1978 – The Northern Territory in Australia is granted self-government.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1980 – "O Canada" officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

1984 – The PG-13 rating is introduced by the MPAA.

1987 – The American radio station WFAN in New York City is launched as the world's first all-sports radio station.

1990 – German reunification: East Germany accepts the Deutsche Mark as its currency, thus uniting the economies of East and West Germany.

1991 – Cold War: The Warsaw Pact is officially dissolved at a meeting in Prague.

1997 – China resumes sovereignty over the city-state of Hong Kong, ending 156 years of British colonial rule. The handover ceremony is attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Charles, Prince of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

1999 – The Scottish Parliament is officially opened by Elizabeth II on the day that legislative powers are officially transferred from the old Scottish Office in London to the new devolved Scottish Executive in Edinburgh. In Wales, the powers of the Welsh Secretary are transferred to the National Assembly.

2002 – The International Criminal Court is established to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

2003 – Over 500,000 people protest against efforts to pass anti-sedition legislation in Hong Kong.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

2020 – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement replaces NAFTA.

2024 – At the centennial ceremony of the Dominion of Newfoundland National War Memorial, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission allowed an unprecedented second Canadian Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Royal Newfoundland Regiment soldier was entombed in the memorial at this ceremony.

