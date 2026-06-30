KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 30, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of June of 2026

June 30 is the 181st day of the year

184 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:51:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:36 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:06 am at -0.68 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:21 pm at 4.66 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:43 pm at 3.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:21 pm at 6.09 feet

The moon is currently 99.6% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It's now a waning gibbous moon

The Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on next Tuesday the 7th of July of 2026 at 12:29 pm

Today is....

International Asteroid Day

International Sailor Moon Day

National Meteor Day

National Outfit of the day Day

National Organization for Women Day

Social Media Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Guatemala

General Prayer Day in Central African Republic

Independence Day in Democratic Republic of the Congo

celebrates the independence of Democratic Republic of the Congo from Belgium in 1960.

Navy Day in Israel

Philippine–Spanish Friendship Day in The Philippines

Revolution Day in Sudan

Teachers' Day in the Dominican Republic

"30 June" is the name of a stadium in Cairo, Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1685 – John Gay, English poet and playwright; his best known work was The Beggar's Opera (died 1732)

1893 – Nellah Massey Bailey, and the first elected female politician in the state of Mississippi and librarian (died 1956)

1893 – Walter Ulbricht, German soldier and politician, chief decision maker and head of state of the GDR (East Germany) (died 1973)

1909 – Juan Bosch, 43rd President of the Dominican Republic (died 2001)

1911 – Czesław Miłosz, Polish novelist, essayist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2004)

1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (died 2010)

1926 – Paul Berg, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2023)

1931 – Andrew Hill, American pianist and composer (died 2007)

1933 – Cookie, Australian Major Mitchell's cockatoo, oldest recorded parrot (died 2016)

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., American magician and author (died 1997)

1936 – Dave Van Ronk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1940 – Mark Spoelstra, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2007)

1943 – Florence Ballard, American pop/soul singer (died 1976)

1951 – Stanley Clarke, American bass player and composer

1956 – David Alan Grier, American actor, singer, and comedian

1958 – Esa-Pekka Salonen, Finnish conductor and composer

1959 – Vincent D'Onofrio, American actor

1963 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Swedish guitarist and songwriter

1966 – Mike Tyson, American boxer and actor

1981 – Desi Lydic, American comedian and actress

1985 – Michael Phelps, American swimmer

1986 – Alicia Fox, American wrestler, model, and actress

....and on this day in history....

1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1860 – The 1860 Oxford evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History takes place.

1864 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln grants Yosemite Valley to California for "public use, resort and recreation".

1886 – The first transcontinental train trip across Canada departs from Montreal, Quebec. It arrives in Port Moody, British Columbia on July 4.

1892 – The Homestead Strike begins near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1905 – Albert Einstein sends the article On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies, in which he introduces special relativity, for publication in Annalen der Physik.

1906 – The United States Congress passes the Meat Inspection Act and Pure Food and Drug Act.

1908 – The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, resulting in a massive explosion over Eastern Siberia.

1921 – U.S. President Warren G. Harding appoints former President William Howard Taft as Chief Justice of the United States.

1922 – In Washington D.C., U.S. Secretary of State Charles Evans Hughes and Dominican Ambassador Francisco J. Peynado sign the Hughes–Peynado agreement, which ends the United States occupation of the Dominican Republic.

1936 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Abyssinia appeals for aid to the League of Nations against Italy's invasion of his country.

1937 – The world's first emergency telephone number, 999, is introduced in London.

1960 – Belgian Congo gains independence as Republic of the Congo (Léopoldville).

1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States' largest feminist organization, is founded.

1972 – The first leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1986 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Bowers v. Hardwick that states can outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults.

1990 – East and West Germany merge their economies.

2013 – Protests begin around Egypt against President Mohamed Morsi and the ruling Freedom and Justice Party, leading to their overthrow during the 2013 Egyptian coup d'état.

2019 – Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).