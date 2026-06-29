KALW Almanac - Monday June 29, 2026

Today is Monday, the 29th of June of 2026,

June 29 is the 180th day of the year

185 days remain until the end of the year

Sunrise was at 5:50:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:00 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

The first low tide was at 5:32 am

The first high tide will be at 12:28 pm at 4.64 feet

The next low tide at 5:05 pm at 3.38 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 6.16 feet

The Moon is currently 99.6% visible

It's still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon at 4:56 pm this afternoon

The Full Moon in June is sometimes called The Strawberry Moon

by The Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, this name came about because ripe strawberries were ready to be gathered at this time.

The Berries Ripen Moon by the Haida

The Blooming Moon by the Anishinaabe

The Green Corn Moon by the Cherokee

The Hoer Moon by the Western Abenaki

some call it The Hot Moon.

The Birth Moon by The Tlingit

Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon by the Cree

Today is....

Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Hug Holiday Day

National Almond Buttercrunch Day

National Camera Day

National Darts Day

National Waffle Iron Day

Please Take My Children to Work Day

World Scleroderma Awareness Day

Today is also....

Engineer's Day in Ecuador

Independence Day, celebrating the independence of Seychelles from the United Kingdom in 1976.

Veterans' Day in The Netherlands

National Statistics Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1858 – Julia Lathrop, American activist and politician (died 1932)

1861 – William James Mayo, American physician and surgeon, co-founded the Mayo Clinic (died 1939)

1900 – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, French poet and pilot (died 1944)

1901 – Nelson Eddy, American singer and actor (died 1967)

1908 Leroy Anderson, American composer (Sleigh Ride; Syncopated Clock), born in Cambridge, Massachusetts (d. 1975)

1910 – Frank Loesser, American composer and conductor (Guys And Dolls; "Baby, It's Cold Outside"; The Most Happy Fella), born in New York City (died 1969)

1911 Bernard Herrmann [Maximillian Herman], American radio and Academy Award-winning film score composer (Mercury Theatre on the Air; Citizen Kane; Vertigo; Psycho; Taxi Driver), and conductor, born in New York City (d. 1975)

1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (died 1983)

1920 – Ray Harryhausen, American animator and producer (died 2013)

1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (died 2006)

1933 – John Bradshaw, American theologian and author (died 2016)

1936 – Eddie Mabo, Australian land rights activist (died 1992)

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (died 1998)

1943 – Little Eva, American singer ("The Loco-motion"; "Keep Your Hands Off My Baby"), born in Belhaven, North Carolina (died 2003)

1944 – Gary Busey, American actor

1950 – Bobby London, American illustrator

1953 – Colin Hay, Scottish-Australian singer and guitarist (Men At Work - "Who Can It Be Now?"; Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band, 2003, 2008, 2018-present), born in Saltcoats, Scotland

1963 – Anne-Sophie Mutter, German violinist (Berlin Philharmonic debut at age 13)

1982 – Colin Jost, American comedian

....and on this day in history....

1613 – The Globe Theatre in London, built by William Shakespeare's playing company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, burns to the ground.

1620 – English crown bans tobacco growing in England, giving the Virginia Company a monopoly in exchange for tax of one shilling per pound.

1888 – George Edward Gouraud records Handel's Israel in Egypt onto a phonograph cylinder, thought for many years to be the oldest known recording of music.

1889 – Hyde Park and several other Illinois townships vote to be annexed by Chicago, forming the largest United States city in area and second largest in population at the time.

1927 – The Bird of Paradise, a U.S. Army Air Corps Fokker tri-motor, completes the first transpacific flight, from the mainland United States to Hawaii.

1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.

1972 – The United States Supreme Court rules in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

1974 – Vice President Isabel Perón assumes powers and duties as Acting President of Argentina, while her husband President Juan Perón is terminally ill.

1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.

1987 – Vincent van Gogh's painting, the Le Pont de Trinquetaille, is bought for $20.4 million at an auction in London, England.

2006 – Hamdan v. Rumsfeld: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that President George W. Bush's plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violates U.S. and international law.

2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.

