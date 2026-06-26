KALW Almanac - Friday June 26, 2026

Today is Friday, the 26th of June of 2026,

June 26 is the 177th day of the year

188 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until autumn begins

Sunrise this morning at 5:49:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:02 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:50 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

The first low tide was at 3:43 am at -0.19 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:46 am at 4.32 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:57 pm at 3.15 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:52 pm at 6.16 feet

The Moon is currently 89 going on 90 percent visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days Monday the 29th of June of 2026 at 4:57 pm

The Full Moon in June is sometimes called The Strawberry Moon

by The Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, this name came about because ripe strawberries were ready to be gathered at this time.

The Berries Ripen Moon by the Haida

The Blooming Moon by the Anishinaabe

The Green Corn Moon by the Cherokee

The Hoer Moon by the Western Abenaki

some call it The Hot Moon.

The Birth Moon by The Tlingit

Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon by the Cree

Today is....

Beautician's Day

Forgiveness Day

National Barcode Day

National Canoe Day in Canada

National Chocolate Pudding Day

National Coconut Day

National Cream Tea Day

National Food Truck Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day

Tropical Cocktails Day

Today is also....

Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Somaliland from United Kingdom in 1960

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

World Refrigeration Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1819 – Abner Doubleday, American general (died 1893)

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, American novelist, essayist, short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1973)

1903 – Big Bill Broonzy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1958)

1904 – Peter Lorre, Slovak-American actor and singer (died 1964)

1908 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (died 1973)

1909 – Colonel Tom Parker, Dutch-American talent manager, manager and promoter of Elvis Presley (died 1997)

1915 – Charlotte Zolotow, American author and poet (died 2013)

1916 – Virginia Satir, American psychotherapist and author (died 1988)

1926 – Kenny Baker, American fiddler (died 2011)

1929 – Milton Glaser, American illustrator and graphic designer (died 2020)

1931 – Colin Wilson, English philosopher and author (died 2013)

1933 – Claudio Abbado, Italian conductor (died 2014)

1934 – Dave Grusin, American pianist and composer

1937 – Reggie Workman, American bassist and composer

1942 – Gilberto Gil, Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and politician, Brazilian Minister of Culture

1955 – Mick Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Chris Isaak, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, American baseball player

1993 – Ariana Grande, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

....and on this day in history.....

1927 – The Cyclone roller coaster opens on Coney Island.

1934 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Federal Credit Union Act, which establishes credit unions.

1945 – The United Nations Charter is signed by 50 Allied nations in San Francisco, California.

1948 – Shirley Jackson's short story "The Lottery" is published in The New Yorker magazine.

1960 – The former British Protectorate of British Somaliland gains its independence as Somaliland.

1960 – Madagascar gains its independence from France.

1963 – Cold War: U.S. President John F. Kennedy gives his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech, underlining the support of the United States for democratic West Germany shortly after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley's chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

1977 – Elvis Presley holds what will prove to be his final concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1997 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Communications Decency Act violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1997 – J. K. Rowling publishes the first of her Harry Potter novel series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in United Kingdom.

2000 – The Human Genome Project announces the completion of a "rough draft" sequence.

2003 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Lawrence v. Texas that sex-based sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

2013 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules, 5–4, that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional and in violation of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2015 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules, 5–4, that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2024 – Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, returns to Australia after pleading guilty to one charge of espionage in a Saipan court and subsequently being released by the United States Department of Justice.