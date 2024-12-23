Almanac - Monday December 23, 2024

Today is Monday, the 23rd of December of 2024

December 23 is the 358th day of the year

Eight days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until Spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:52 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:23 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:09:37 pm.

Water temperature at Aquatic Park is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:08 am at 5.33 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:55 am at 1.87 feet

The next high tide at 5:16 pm at 3.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be later tonight at 10:58 pm at 1.85 feet

The Moon is 44.4% visible

The moon is currently in its Third Quarter phase

Today is…

Festivus, a secular holiday made popular by the sitcom Seinfeld

HumanLight

National Bake Day

National Pfeffernüsse Day

National Roots Day

Today is also….

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag flying day in Sweden

Children's Day in South Sudan and Sudan

Day of all level operational control structures servicemen in Ukraine

Kisan Diwas in Uttar Pradesh, India

Night of the Radishes in Oaxaca City, Mexico

Tibb's Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador

Tom Bawcock's Eve in Mousehole, Cornwall

Victory Day in Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1805 – Joseph Smith, American religious leader, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement (d. 1844)

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (d. 1975)

1918 – José Greco, Italian-American dancer and choreographer (d. 2000)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (d. 2015)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist (d. 2021)

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

1933 – Akihito, Japanese emperor

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (d. 1984)

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1980)

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1944 – Wesley Clark, American general

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Eddie Vedder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model

1970 – Karine Polwart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1994 – Reed Alexander, American actor

…and on this day in history….

583 – Maya queen Yohl Ik'nal is crowned ruler of Palenque.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

1893 – The opera Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck is first performed.

1919 – Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919 becomes law in the United Kingdom. The act enabled women to join the professions and professional bodies, to sit on juries and be awarded degrees. It was a government compromise, a replacement for a more radical private members' bill, the Women's Emancipation Bill

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

1968 – The 82 sailors from the USS Pueblo are released after eleven months of internment in North Korea.