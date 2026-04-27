Altman Musk Trial / Sup. Stephen Sherrill / A MoAD Emerging Artist / News Quiz!

Bay Brief: What happened as jury selection begins in the Musk/Altman showdown in an Oakland Federal Courtroom? Caroline O’Donovan, AI and Big Tech Senior Reporter for the San Francisco Standard reports from the scene.

Deep Dive: Supervisor Stephen Sherrill makes his case to keep his job as San Francisco's District 2 Supervisor. He'll take our questions and comments, and yours! stateofthebay@kalw.org and 866-798-8255.

Culture Splash: MoAD's Emerging Artist Program new exhibition Beauty Plus, featuring the work of Jasmine Ross. We'll meet her as well as the director of the Program, Key Jo Lee.

And of course, our weekly News Quiz!

Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Katie Colley, Chris Nooney

Host: Grace Won