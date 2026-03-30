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State of the Bay

Supreme Court Ban on Late Ballots? / Marie Hurabiell's Congressional Bid / 'Creatively Shaded' on Bay Area Black Theater

Published March 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
Marie Hurabiell
Marie Hurabiell

Bay Brief: We take a closer look at a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could shape whether states are allowed to count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, with Emily Rong Zhang of UC Berkeley School of Law, an expert in election law and voting rights.

Deep Dive: We continue our series featuring candidates seeking to succeed Nancy Pelosi in Congress. Tonight, Marie Hurabiell shares her vision and makes her case to voters.

Culture Splash: And we hear from Liz Jones, Phaedra Tillery-Boughton, and Shawn West, the artists behind Creatively Shaded, a podcast that highlights the Black experience in Bay Area theater.

Plus, this week's News Quiz!

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad

State of the Bay