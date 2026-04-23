Sights + Sounds Picks: Bianca Levan

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with artist Bianca Levan. She is part of a collective of artists at 1890 Bryant Street studios, in San Francisco’s Mission District. She does papercutting, and with her knife, she creates beautiful designs out of black paper. Follow her on Instagram to see more of her work.

“Diedrick Brackens: gather tender night”

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

Currently on display until August 23

Diedrick is a weaving artist who incorporates his African American and queer identities, as well as American history in his work. This exhibit features 15 weavings that focus on tenderness, migration and connections with the natural world. Diedrick believes that the outdoors is a space where queer people can be themselves.

Bay Model Visitor Center

Sausalito

In 1957, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created this hydraulic model to understand how water flows in the Bay. It also simulates how the waterways are damaged by trash and oil spills. The Bay model is over 1.5 acres. It is no longer used for research, but you can learn about Bay Area water policies and environmental issues when you go to the Bay Model Visitor Center.

Hugomento

San Francisco’s Dogpatch

This art gallery showcases many forms of art including ceramics, paintings and sculptures. Their latest exhibition is “Kwak KyungTae: Broadening Tradition.” Kwak is a Korean potter who reimagines traditional work such as Onggi, which is pottery used to store food during fermentation. His work is currently on display until May 16.

Follow Bianca on Instagram to see more of her work.