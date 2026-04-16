Sights + Sounds Picks: Robert Kelley

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with TheatreWorks’ Founder Robert Kelley. He's the director of the musical “Come From Away.” It’s based on a true story about passengers stranded in a small, Canadian town, after their flights were grounded because of the 9/11 attacks. “Come From Away” is running at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts until May 10.

Thornewood Preserve

San Mateo County

This park has many trails for hiking or horseback riding. One of the preserve’s top attractions is Schilling Lake. It’s a great place to see birds migrate. There’s also a small waterfall along one of the trails.

Joanie’s Cafe

Palo Alto

This cafe serves American cuisine with a French twist. Their menu has items such as grilled cajun chicken, French onion soup and crêpes.

Cantor Arts Center

Stanford University

The center has many art collections, exhibits and public programs available to the public for free. Their latest exhibition is called “Jeremy Frey: Woven.” Jeremy is a seventh-generation basket weaver. He’s Indigenous and part of the Wabanaki people in Maine. Wabanaki baskets have been around for over 13 thousand years. The exhibit features more than 30 of his baskets that come in many colors and patterns. It’s currently on display until July 20.

See “Come From Away” now at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts until May 10.