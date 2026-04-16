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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Robert Kelley

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 16, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT
TheatreWorks’ Founder Robert Kelley
Kevin Berne
TheatreWorks’ Founder Robert Kelley

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with TheatreWorks’ Founder Robert Kelley. He's the director of the musical “Come From Away.” It’s based on a true story about passengers stranded in a small, Canadian town, after their flights were grounded because of the 9/11 attacks. “Come From Away” is running at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts until May 10.

Thornewood Preserve
San Mateo County
This park has many trails for hiking or horseback riding. One of the preserve’s top attractions is Schilling Lake. It’s a great place to see birds migrate. There’s also a small waterfall along one of the trails.

Joanie’s Cafe
Palo Alto
This cafe serves American cuisine with a French twist. Their menu has items such as grilled cajun chicken, French onion soup and crêpes.

Cantor Arts Center
Stanford University
The center has many art collections, exhibits and public programs available to the public for free. Their latest exhibition is called “Jeremy Frey: Woven.” Jeremy is a seventh-generation basket weaver. He’s Indigenous and part of the Wabanaki people in Maine. Wabanaki baskets have been around for over 13 thousand years. The exhibit features more than 30 of his baskets that come in many colors and patterns. It’s currently on display until July 20.

See “Come From Away” now at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts until May 10.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel