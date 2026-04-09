Sights + Sounds Picks: Helen Chu

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with comedian Helen Chu. Helen and her 12-year-old son Evan Ho will be doing standup at “Comedy Oakland.” The event features a lineup of industry pros and up-and-coming comedians. Check out “Comedy Oakland” at Quinn’s Lighthouse on Friday, April 10.

“Lindy in the Park”

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Every Sunday

This free, weekly swing dance party takes place right behind the de Young museum, on John F Kennedy Drive. It started in 1996, making it the longest-running swing dance venue in the Bay Area. People of all ages and dance levels are welcome. If you don’t know how to swing dance, don’t worry. They offer free swing dance lessons.

Bao

San Francisco’s Mission District

A bao is a type of Chinese steamed bun filled with vegetables or meat. Their menu has classics such as dumplings and chicken wings. But they also offer unique combinations such as beef baos filled with kim chi, or sticky rice with wasabi.

Lovers Lane Trail

The Presidio in San Francisco

In the late 1800s, American soldiers created a shortcut for catching transit to reach their lovers and families. The path is about a mile long and it has a variety of trees such as eucalyptus, cypress and pines. Near the trail, there’s a 1,200-foot sculpture on the ground, made of connecting Eucalyptus branches that people can walk on.

Watch Helen do standup for the show “Comedy Oakland” at Quinn’s Lighthouse on Friday, April 10.