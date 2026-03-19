Sights + Sounds Picks: Don Reed

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with actor Don Reed. Don is the producer and host of “Redwood Nights - Storytelling Under the Stars.” It’s an evening of storytelling surrounded by gigantic, gorgeous Redwood trees. “Redwood Nights” happens every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Deer Park Villa in Fairfax.

“Takes All Kinds”

The Marsh Theater in San Francisco

Currently running until April 25

In Dan Hoyle’s one-man show, he plays multiple people to capture different portrayals of an everyday American. Dan did his research for his show by traveling across the nation to places such as school board showdowns in Florida and barbershops in Las Vegas. Dan is sharing people’s thoughts on today’s social and political climates on stage. Dan Hoyle has been on “ Sights + Sounds ” a few times.

Bardo Lounge & Supper Club

Oakland

The club’s interior design is inspired by the comfort of a 1960's dinner party. The decor is a blend of furniture from antique stores, and vintage replicase. Their menu includes dishes such as squash risotto, duck breast, grilled ribeye and so much more yummy food!

“Grown-ish”

Hulu

This is a spin-off from the hit television series “Black-ish.” The spin-off begins with big sister Zoey Johnson, attending college. She and her friends learn about the realities of drugs, sex and relationships. Bay Area rapper Saweetie made her acting debut in the third season. “Grown-ish” ran for six seasons.

“Redwood Nights - Storytelling Under the Stars” happens at Deer Park Villa in Fairfax every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Visit their website for more info on their next show.